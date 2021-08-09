Police, other security agencies go after Niger Commissioner’s abductors

Following the abduction of Niger State Commissioner for Information, Sani Idris, the Government has disclosed that the Nigerian Police and other security agencies were currently after the kidnappers to rescue Idris.

The government assured Nigerians that the information commissioner would be rescued soon and that the perpetrators would be arrested for onward prosecution in the state.

Through a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mary Noel-Barje, on Monday, it, meanwhile, disclosed that the commissioner was kidnapped by the gunmen at about 1 am from his house.

“The Commissioner was said to have been kidnaped by bandits at about one o’clock in the early hours of today from his home at Baban Tunga village in Tafa local government of the State”, the government added.

Idris abduction came barely two days after a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aminu Bobi, abducted in Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

Bobi, who is the Zone C chairman of the ruling party in the state, was kidnapped on his farm by gunment over the weekend and the abductors were yet to contact the family.

A resident in the area confirmed the incident through a telephone conversation in Minna, explaining that the chairman went to the farm on that day but could not return as he was abducted by the kidnappers.

When contacted for confirmation, the state command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached as of the time of filing the report.

