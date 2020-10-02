Police officer under detention for impersonation during UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has arrested a police officer, Etim Israel, for impersonation during 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

As gathered, the police officer was arrested for allegedly engaging a mercenary to write the examination for him, a development said to have contravened rules guiding the exercise.

JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, explained that the policeman was one of the 657 candidates that requested for change of picture in their registration profiles without cogent reasons.

Briefing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, Oloyede said that Isreal, a Police Constable serving in the Akwa Ibom State Command, registered for the examination with his name while the mercenary used his picture and other biometric details to sit for the exam on his behalf.

According to him, the officer scored over 240 in the examination and decided to commence the admission process when he was apprehended while trying to sort the picture disparity and handed to security operatives.