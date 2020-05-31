Police officer go berserk, kills colleague in Lagos

By Idowu Abdullahi,

A Police Inspector, Monday Gabriel, attached to No 21 Police Mobile Force Squadron Abuja, have been placed under detention by Lagos Police Command over alleged murder of one Sergeant Felix Okago, in the state.

Both officers were said to be on Special duty in a Federal Government facility in Ikoyi Lagos, when Gabriel went berserk and started shooting sporadically, an action which left residents flee the vicinity and scampered for safety.

The Lagos Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, who confirmed the officer detention in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, said Okago who was on Special duty with the Inspector, died from the gunshot injuries while other officers on duty with them escaped unhurt.

The Police PRO said the Inspector was arrested on Sunday in a patrol van on Third Mainland bridge while shooting in an attempt to escape after committing the crime.

In a statement released to newsmen on Sunday, Elkana noted that the inspector was intercepted, disarmed and handcuffed by Policemen from Bariga Division along Akoka, adding that the officer’s rifle and the patrol vehicle were recovered.

“The corpse of the deceased Sergeant is deposited in the mortuary for autopsy while the Inspector is taken to Police Hospital for medical examination as he presented signs of mental depression.

“The Command deeply condoles with the family of the fallen colleague who paid the supreme price in service to his fatherland,” the statement said.

The Police spokesperson added that the Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of investigation to commence an indepth investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.