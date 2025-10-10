Police officer dies minutes after returning to Abuja apartment

Policemen attached to the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 7 Abuja and family members of a senior police officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Cyril Takim, are still in shock after medical experts pronounced the officer dead.

Takim was said to have slumped minutes after arriving at his Abuja apartment, leaving many struggling to comprehend the sudden loss.

The deceased officer was said to have been in good health earlier in the day and had even spoken with some of his colleagues before leaving the station after completing his shift.

The former law enforcement officer, whose sources said was not battling with any underlying ailment, slumped moments after entering his apartment.

According to a police source, the 54-year-old Takim, who served at the AIG Zone 7 Headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory, collapsed in his bathroom in Mararaba, a suburb near Abuja, yesterday afternoon.

His 21-year-old son, Courage Ogar, reportedly found him unconscious around 2:50 p.m. and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Sadly, doctors at the facility pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Police personnel from the local division later visited the residence for an initial assessment with investigators who examined the remains, ruling out any signs of physical assault or foul play.

“The body was intact and showed no indication of violence. It is currently being treated as a case of sudden and unnatural death pending further findings.”

Takim’s remains have since been deposited at the hospital morgue while the police await further directives from his family and higher authorities.

Another senior officer at Zone 7 Headquarters described the late ASP as a “disciplined and loyal officer who carried out his duties with remarkable dedication.”

“He was cheerful and full of energy earlier that day,” another colleague said. “None of us imagined that it would be his last time in the office.”

Although the police have yet to issue an official statement, an internal inquiry is reportedly underway to establish the circumstances surrounding his untimely death.