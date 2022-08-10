Police, NSCDC promises watertight security for Osun-Osogbo festival

The Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) commands in Osun State has assured residents and tourists of adequate security ahead for the Osun-Osogbo festival.

The annual Osun-Osogbo Festival, is said to be a United UNESCO recognised festival which would hold on August. 12, 2022.

The police command spokesman, Yemisi Opalola said that adequate security measures had been taken, including deployment of police personnel to strategic locations for a hitch-free festival.

Opalola, speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, in Osogbo said that the police and other security agencies were working to provide watertight security before, during and after the festival.

She further urged residents to be law abiding and caution children against wayward behaviours during the festival.

On his part, the NSCDC spokesperson in the state, Olabisi Atanda, said that the command would deploy personnel, including intelligence officers, to provide security during the festival.

Olabisi said that the command would also work closely with the police and other security outfits to ensure a hitch free festival.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

