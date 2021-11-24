Police, Navy, others compete during Dart game 1st edition in Lagos

Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Navy, Nigeria Army (NA) and those of other security agencies competing at the ongoing Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dart Open Championship in Lagos State have been sensitised on the benefits of sporting activities in delivering their constitutional role of protecting lives and property of Nigerians.

As said, it was important for security agencies personnel to embrace sporting activities and include it in their routine, adding that participating in several sports would sharpen their intelligent quotient and help them to critically think and asses situations around them.

The Commandant of Police College, Ikeja, Asafa Adekunle, who gave the advice said that aside from critical thinking, sporting activities and its accompanied commitment and resolve to win by participants and players helps in formulation of the body and brain with relevant skills that comes handy during intelligence gathering and other security tips in cracking and solving different crimes in the society.

He noted that by embracing sporting activities, the officers are poised to achieve perfect physical and mental strength needed to augment effective discharge of their constitutional duty of protecting lives and property of Nigerians irrespective of their locality across the country.

Speaking at the first IGP Dart Open Championship organised by the Nigeria Police Dart Association at the Police College on Wednesday, the commandant explained that Dart as a sport increases strategic thinking, improves aiming and enhances the intellectual abilities of officers in the discharge of their duties.

The commandant encouraged the officers to imbibe the spirit of sportmanship, adding that Dart sharpens the intellectual and critical thinking of the athletes especially security personnel in the effective discharge of their duties.

“Today,the Nigeria police is making another history with the hosting of the first inspector general of police darts open championship. My advice to the officials and athletes is to play safe and adopt in totality, the spirit of sportmanship,” Adekunle who was represented by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Aboki Dajuma, said.

Speaking on the sideline of the event, the institute commander noted that he enjoyed the game as it exhibited calmness among the athletes, adding that all security personnel should imbibe the spirit of togetherness.

In the same vein, the matron of the Nigeria Police Dart Association, Adekunbi Taylor, said that the hosting of any dart game was of great importance to the growth of the game in Nigeria.

“For dart as a sport, the more the competition, the better the athletes becomes as it expands their expertise and skills. Dart is essential for the individual athletes in order to have their ratings up. We are planning to take the game of dart beyond more than just the National level and we must start from somewhere.” she said.

Highlighting the benefits of Dart, Taylor said that it enhances the physical ability of any officer, adding that the sport has an unusual dimension as it builds intelligence.

She further explained that the game helps one to be calculative, sharpens knowledge and helps one to aim better, emphasising that it was a game that police officers should endeavour to participate in.

Also speaking to The Guild correspondent, the Secretary, Lagos State Dart Association, Ijeoma Soribe, stated that Dart deals with the mental and physical well being, noting that it was good for Nigerians of different age grade.

“It increases strategic thinking and enhances their intellect. I will advice that these competitions should be taken to schools and promoted more than it is being done,” she said.

On promoting the Dart, the Chairman, Nigeria Police Dart Association, DSP Martha Nwaokolo, urged the federation to support the game by encouraging athletes and hosting competitions that would push it beyond Nigeria.

She said: “Dart is a game that you play to relax. Playing dart makes your brain ever alive because it is a calculative game. dart is a popular game outside Nigeria. However, it has been the Nigeria police promoting it in Nigeria. All we need is for the federation to work and make it more known by encouraging athletes.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

