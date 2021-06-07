Police nabs two suspected robbers, recovers car, others in Abuja

No fewer than two suspected armed robbers said to be notorious for snatching motorcycles along the Galadinmawa-Durumi axis of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been arrested by the state Police Command.

As stated, the duo suspects said to be all-male include Bello Waziri, 24, and Yusuf Ali 21, who were arrested by police operatives of the Galadinmawa Division.

Confirming the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mariam Yusuf, said the suspects who were caught in the act, confessed to being members of a three-man syndicate responsible for snatching motorcycles from unsuspecting riders at night.

Yusuf, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, said the suspects further stated that they used a hammer to hit their victims, leaving them unconscious before taking their motorcycles.

According to her, effort was in place to arrest the fleeing suspect. She listed exhibits recovered from the suspects to include four hammers, one motorcycle, and one blue-color Toyota Corolla.

She added that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as the ongoing investigation was completed.

