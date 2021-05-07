Police nabs two robbers during operations in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers while allegedly on their way to a robbery operation in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government axis of the state.

The suspects who were identified as Rasheed Ayinde (20) and Matthew Oladipupo (33) were said to have been apprehended on Tuesday at Onipanu area of the state.

Confirming the suspects’ arrest, the state’s police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects were on a motorcycle when they were arrested by the law enforcement officers during a routine patrol of the area.

Oyeyemi, through a statement disclosed yesterday, said, “On sighting the policemen, the suspects made an attempt to make a U-turn, but were stopped by the team, who suspected their movement.

“A search was there and then conducted on them and one locally-made pistol and one live cartridge, as well as assorted charms, were recovered from them.

“On interrogation, they confessed to being on their way to carry out a robbery.

“The duo claimed to be living in Abeokuta, but used to operate in the Onipanu and Atan-Ota areas.”

The PPRO said the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

