Police nabs two other officers link to Oyo lady harassment

Barely 24 hours after arrests of two major suspects seen in a viral video maltreating a female citizen identified as Omobola in Oyo State, the Nigeria Police, has apprehended two other suspects linked to the act and established contact with the affected lady to unravel other details not seen in the video.

The two suspects were identified by the law enforcement agency as CPL Aiyedun Akeem and a civilian, Ope Owoeye, popularly known as ‘Wyclef’, alleged as an accomplice.

Other suspects arrested earlier over their role in the act condemned by Inspector General of Police, IGP Muhammad Adamu, who described the act as dehumanizing, were ASP Tijani Olatunji and Inspr Gboyega Oyeniyi, and were presently being detained at the Lagos State CID detention facility, Panti, Yaba.

Arrests of Wyclef, and the law enforcement officers were confirmed through a statement released by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, on Friday and made available to The Guild.

Mba, who disclosed that investigations were ongoing to gather other facts on the case, hinted that after the fact-finding, the force internal disciplinary procedures would commence in order to prevent other officers from engaging in such actions.

The force spokesperson, further hinted that detectives from the State CID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos have established contact with the victim with the intention to get her account on the case.

According to him, preliminary investigations show that the policemen attached Area ‘A’ Command, Lion Building, Lagos, were on legitimate investigation activities to Ibadan where the incident took place.

Meanwhile, before the police commence an investigation, millions of Nigerians, particularly human rights activists, have kicked against the conduct of the men and described the personnels‘ conduct as unprofessional.