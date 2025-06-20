Police nabs two notorious drug peddlers in Ondo

As part of its ongoing efforts to curb the surge in narcotics-related crimes across the region, the Ondo State’s Police Command have arrested two suspected drug peddlers with 50 bags of dried leaves believed to be Indian hemp along Ikare Junction in Owo, Ondo State.

The suspects, 27-year-old Usman Bashir and 17-year-old Usman Muhammad, both natives of Kaduna State—were intercepted while transporting the illicit substances.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Olushola Ayanlade, the duo were apprehended by operatives of the Tactical Intelligence Response Squad (TIRS), attached to the state’s enforcement agency.

“The duo were caught with 51 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, each weighing approximately 9kg,” Ayanlade stated.

He revealed that the arrests were made as part of the renewed drive by the Inspector-General of Police to crack down on drug trafficking syndicates and dismantle criminal networks nationwide.

The police spokesperson noted that the exhibits have been secured as evidence and that the suspects are currently in custody while investigations continue to uncover the broader cartel behind the illicit trade.

“The operation is a testament to our commitment to rid Ondo State of criminal elements. The Commissioner of Police has applauded the TIRS operatives for their vigilance and dedication,” Ayanlade added.

While noting that the suspects will be prosecuted upon the conclusion of investigations, he assured the public that the Command remains committed to conducting intelligence-led operations targeting drug peddlers, financiers of cult violence, and other criminal elements.

“This is just one of the many steps being taken to make our communities safer,” he said.

The police command reiterated its resolve to pursue and dismantle all forms of criminal operations threatening peace and security in the state.