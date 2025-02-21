Police nabs two kidnappers in Adamawa

The Adamawa police has arrested two kidnappers involved in abduction of many residents after a gun duel with the criminal gang in the state.

The arrests were made during a coordinated operation by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Police Command, working alongside local hunters has brough a sigh of relief to residents.

Those arrested after clashes between the police and kidnappers inside their hideout were Ahmadu Mohammed and Halilu Mohammed.

It was learnt that the gun battle ensued after the kidnappers sighted the law enforcement officers and shot at them to scare them away and prevent running over their hideout.

While some members of the gang managed to escape, two were subdued and taken into custody by the police for questioning on the gang mode of operation in the state.

The team raided the kidnappers’ hideouts in Ngurore Forest and Gborom Mountain, located in Yola South and Demsa Local Government Areas.

Moreover, the operatives recovered weapons from the scene, including two AK-47 rifles, 66 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition, a pump-action shotgun, a Dane gun, and various charms.