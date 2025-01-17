27.4 C
Lagos
Friday, January 17, 2025
spot_img
National

Police nabs two illegal arms manufacturers in Benue  

Fawzi Kehinde

0
11

The Benue Police Command has arrested two suspects, 35 years old Friday Aduduakambe, and 35 years old Iorwashima Iornyume, also known as “AK” for manufacturing illegal arms after a raid on their factory in the Tse Akamabe Area of Kwande LGA. 

The police action led to the discovery of a considerable cache of weapons and manufacturing equipment, including 9 locally fabricated pistols, 1 locally fabricated AK47 rifle (unfinished), 2 gas cylinders, 4 vise machines, 1 filing machine, and numerous other tools used for the illicit production of arms.

According to a press release by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, “Upon a coordinated search of the factory, the following items were recovered; 9 locally fabricated pistols, 1 locally fabricated Ak47 rifle (unfinished), 2 gas cylinders, 4 vise machines, 1 filing machine and numerous other weapons manufacturing tools.” 

The suspects, who have confessed to their roles in this illegal operation, are now facing legal proceedings, with the courts to decide their fate.

This operation underscores the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks involved in the production of illegal arms, as emphasized by IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, who commended the operatives for their diligent work.

Previous article
Presidential Villa, others in darkness after vandals steal electricity cable
Next article
Delta Police arrest barber for defiling 12-year-old boy

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.