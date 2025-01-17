Police nabs two illegal arms manufacturers in Benue  

The Benue Police Command has arrested two suspects, 35 years old Friday Aduduakambe, and 35 years old Iorwashima Iornyume, also known as “AK” for manufacturing illegal arms after a raid on their factory in the Tse Akamabe Area of Kwande LGA.

The police action led to the discovery of a considerable cache of weapons and manufacturing equipment, including 9 locally fabricated pistols, 1 locally fabricated AK47 rifle (unfinished), 2 gas cylinders, 4 vise machines, 1 filing machine, and numerous other tools used for the illicit production of arms.

According to a press release by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, “Upon a coordinated search of the factory, the following items were recovered; 9 locally fabricated pistols, 1 locally fabricated Ak47 rifle (unfinished), 2 gas cylinders, 4 vise machines, 1 filing machine and numerous other weapons manufacturing tools.”

The suspects, who have confessed to their roles in this illegal operation, are now facing legal proceedings, with the courts to decide their fate.

This operation underscores the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks involved in the production of illegal arms, as emphasized by IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, who commended the operatives for their diligent work.