Police nabs two human traffickers in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two individuals in connection with alleged human trafficking and related offences, following a formal complaint that prompted an investigation by police operatives.

The arrests come after a report filed earlier this month, with authorities confirming that the case involves criminal conspiracy, trafficking, assault, extortion, and defamation within the state.

The police provided the update on Friday after preliminary findings were reviewed and the investigation reached a stage requiring wider disclosure and transfer for further action.

Police sources said the case began with a complaint lodged on February 11, 2026, alleging physical assault and unlawful seizure of personal property in the Wuntin Dada area. Initial investigations at the E Divisional Police Headquarters led to a broader inquiry.

Those linked to the case include the complainant, Ebere Wilson, and the suspects identified as Gloria Joseph and Light Mandis. Investigations revealed that the suspects allegedly operated together, recruiting young women under false pretenses.

The complainant reported that she was assaulted and her mobile phone, a blue Tecno Spark 4, was forcibly taken. Authorities said the acts were part of a wider trafficking scheme, including attempts to lure Wilson and another woman to Ghana for prostitution.

Following the arrests, the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a comprehensive and discreet investigation, including examining potential cross-border links.

The Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, directed that the suspects be charged to court once investigations are concluded, underscoring the command’s zero-tolerance stance on human trafficking and related crimes.

The command also cautioned the public, particularly young people, to be wary of offers of overseas travel or employment lacking proper documentation or official backing. Residents were urged to report suspicious recruitment activities to the nearest police station or relevant agencies.