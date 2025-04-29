Police nabs two bandit informants Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested two men, suspected for collaborating with bandits in the northern region of the state.

The suspects, identified as 27-year-old Abdullah Yakubu and 25-year-old Jamilu Hamidu, were reportedly on the run before being captured by the law enforcement agency.

Yakubu and Hamidu were arrested following an operation facilitated by a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and a team of community vigilante members, who later handed them over to the police.

The arrest of the two informants took place in the Chikanda area, near Yashikira, a known hotspot for bandit activities.

According to Kwara State police spokesperson Adetoun Adeyemi, the two residents were apprehended for providing bandits with information, which led to attacks, including kidnappings, among other crimes.

Adeyemi revealed that the duo had been evading law enforcement after being linked to activities involving the sharing of intelligence with armed criminal groups terrorizing local communities in Kwara State.

She further disclosed that the capture of the two informants is considered a significant step in ongoing efforts to disrupt the operations of bandit networks across the state.

The spokesperson noted that police investigators are currently conducting further investigations to determine the extent of their involvement and to uncover any possible connections with other informants or bandit cells operating in the state.

She assured residents that efforts are being intensified to ensure safety and security throughout Kwara state.