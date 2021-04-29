Police nabs three robbers, recovers ammunition, others in Lagos

No fewer than three youths suspected to be armed robbers and cultists were reported to have been arrested and detained by the Lagos State Police Command.

The three youths under detention in Lagos were Kazeem Akeem, Kayode Damilola, and Adebisi Samuel, who were male, just as they were apprehended by the law enforcement agency, Honda CRV Jeep with Reg. No. FST 967 AX, one cut-to-size double barrel pistol, one expended and unexpended cartridges, one cutlass, a knife, a pair of military uniform, one red beret, and one Wema bank ATM card belonging to a victim was recovered from them.

Confirming their arrest on Saturday, the state Police Command spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that the three suspects were arrested upon information received by undisclosed individuals that the suspected armed robbers were in a Honda CRV Jeep when sighted to be robbing occupants of Westwood Estate, Langbasa Lagos of their valuables.

The Spokesman said the men of the Police operatives, upon information receipts, mobilized to the incident scene, arrested three suspects out of five suspects. He listed the fleeing members of the gang to include Lateef Lukmon, m, Olaleye Elijah, m.

He further disclosed that one of the suspects, Samuel Adebisi was an apprentice in a car dealership company and the recovered car was brought to his company for painting by a customer.

According to the spokesperson, Adebisi stole the said vehicle and used it for the robbery operation. “It was equally revealed that the suspects are also members of Eiye confraternity, terrorizing Langbasa and its environs.”

The Police boss stated in the statement that investigation was ongoing to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang and to also recover more of their operational arms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

