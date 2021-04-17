Police nabs three teenage robbers, recovers firearm, others in Lagos

No fewer than three teenagers suspected to be armed robbers and cultists were reported to have been arrested and detained by the Lagos State Police Command.

The three teenagers under detention in Lagos were Victor Alfred, Chubike Donatus, and Isiaka Olamide, who were all 19 years old, just as they were apprehended by the law enforcement agency, one Beretta pistol, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted charms were recovered from them.

Confirming their arrest on Saturday, the state Police Command spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that the three suspects were arrested by the operatives of D9 (Anti Robbery) Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba at a guest house.

The spokesman added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspected armed robbers be properly investigated and profiled by the Anti Robbery Section of the State CID.

“The police boss reiterated his commitment to eradicating cult related crises and other forms of criminality in the State, and making the state very hot for the survival and operations of any cult or armed robbery group in the state,” he said.