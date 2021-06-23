Police nabs three NDLEA impostors in Jigawa

No fewer than three suspected kidnappers, who were alleged to have impersonated the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in kidnapping residents of Jigawa state, have been arrested by the Nigerian Police.

The three suspects who were 30-year-old Mujahid Muhammad, 20-year-old Shahid Ibrahim, and a 23-year-old Haidar Muhammad-Kabir, 23, were said to have been arrested at their resident in Government Residential Area (GRA) Quarters in Hadejia.

As stated, the suspects were apprehended by the law enforcement agency, after they allegedly attempted to kidnap a 33-year-old man, Cyprian Okechukwu, in Hadejia Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesman of the Nigerian Police, Jigawa Command, Lawan Shiisu, in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Dutse, the state capital, hinted that the suspects were identified with the description given by Okechukwu.

Shiisu explained that the three suspects, who claimed to be an NDLEA official, had last month visited the home of Okechuckwu in Shagari quarters, Hadejia town, and attempted to kidnap him.

According to him, the victim, during the attempted kidnap observed that the suspects who claimed to be NDLEA Officials were armed with a locally made pistol, which did not represent the arm handed over by the federal government to the law enforcement agency.

Shissu noted that Okechukwu on citing their arms, confronted the criminals, and attempted to disarm them and that the alarm raised by the victim attracted other residents to the scene, forcing the suspects to flee.

The spokesman added that one of the victim’s neighbors confirmed that the same suspects had earlier come at night before the incident, asking about the whereabouts of the victim.

The PPRO said the Police from Hadejia upon reports, rushed to the scene of the crime, and that one locally made pistol was recovered, just as he disclosed that investigations were ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate and their arms dealer.

He said, “On May 31, 2021 at about 1000hrs, one Cyprian Okechuku of Quarters reported at Hadejia ‘A’ division that on the same date at about 0800hrs, some hoodlums numbering about three in Volkswagen Golf car, light green in colour, came to his house, disguised as NDLEA personnel and forcefully tried to take him to their office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

