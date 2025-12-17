Police nabs three bandits terrorising Kwara communities

In a major breakthrough against rising insecurity, the Kwara State Police Command has successfully arrested three armed bandits who had been terrorising residents across several communities for weeks.

The operation also led to the recovery of a significant cache of ammunition, including 54 rounds of AK-47 rifle bullets, dealing a heavy blow to the criminal gang’s activities and restoring hope for safer neighbourhoods.

The arrests were made at the Banni axis in Baruten Local Government Area, as disclosed by the State Police Commissioner, Adekimi Ojo, to journalists on the sidelines of a police security summit organised by the command in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Speaking during the event, Ojo explained that the ongoing security summit aims to harness ideas and contributions from various stakeholders, including community leaders, security experts, and government officials, in order to develop comprehensive strategies to address emergent security threats, strengthen collaboration between the police and local communities, and ensure a safer environment for residents across the state.

According to him, “Even if we had a million police personnel, it cannot solve the problem; we must collaborate with communities to achieve the desired results. Security is everybody’s business because security agencies alone cannot do it. We need to work with communities to proffer solutions to security challenges in the state.”

“We are using the security summit to find solutions to the security challenges confronting the state, hence the need to harness ideas from stakeholders and strengthen relations with communities across the state,” he added,

While reaffirming the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and protecting property, Ojo assured residents of the police’s dedication to maintaining security across the state.

