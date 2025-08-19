Police nabs Soldier, two Cross River nurses for child trafficking

The Cross River State Police Command has arrested a serving female soldier and two nurses over their alleged involvement in the theft and sale of a newborn baby in Akamkpa Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, 45-year-old Ndifon Ekpu, 38-year-old Obi Mary Baken, and W/Sgt. Aisha Yakubu, were apprehended following a complaint lodged by the child’s mother, 19-year-old Justina Valentine Boniface, a resident of Aningeje community.

Boniface told investigators that she gave birth to a baby boy on August 12, 2025, at the Primary Health Centre in Aningeje, where she had been registered for antenatal care.

She alleged that while she was asleep after delivery, the two nurses on duty conspired to steal her baby.

According to her, the nurses later informed her that the child had died and was buried within the hospital premises.

Unsatisfied with their explanation, she raised an alarm, prompting the intervention of the police.

The state command on Tuesday, confirmed that the two nurses were arrested and, during interrogation, confessed to selling the baby to Yakubu, a serving member of the Nigerian Army.

Police sources who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity revealed that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the final buyer of the child and secure the newborn’s safe recovery.

“Our command is working hard to track down the individual who bought the child. I don’t have all the details right now, you may contact the PRO for confirmation,” the police source said.

As of press time, efforts by the press to reach the state police spokesperson, Irene Ugbo, for official comments proved unsuccessful, as her line was busy.