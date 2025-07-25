Police nabs six bandits after stopping Kaduna residents’ abduction

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested six suspected bandits after successfully thwarting an attempted abduction targeting residents of the state.

The operation, which also led to the rescue of a kidnapped victim, resulted in the recovery of several dangerous firearms used by the bandits to carry out their criminal activities.

As gathered, the suspects were apprehended in two separate crackdowns linked to kidnapping and illegal arms trafficking in the state.

A statement from the Kaduna Police Command revealed that the operations were part of its ongoing efforts to root out criminal elements threatening public safety.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, the first incident occurred when a resident of Ungwan Ninzom in Jagindi Tasha, Jema’a Local Government Area, reported that his son, Hussaini Ibrahim, had been abducted by unknown gunmen.

In response to the distress call, officers from the Kafanchan Division launched a rescue operation which led to the arrest of four suspects.

“On the 24th of February, Hussaini Ibrahim was found in a nearby bush with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was rescued and rushed to a clinic for treatment before being reunited with his family,” said the officer.

The four suspects arrested in connection with the abduction include Umar Yusuf Jabiri, Buhari Muhammad, Ahmadu Nasiru, and Zakari Saleh.

“Police recovered one English-made AK-47 rifle and three locally fabricated rifles from the suspects.

“Inquiries are ongoing to apprehend other accomplices. All those found culpable will be prosecuted to face justice,” Hassan stated.

Meanwhile, the remaining two suspects, Abdulmumin Sani and Naziru Musa, were apprehended by operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, led by Sani Zuntu, following an intelligence-led operation in which they intercepted a suspicious waybill in Kaduna.

The consignment, which originated from Jos and was being transported to Gusau in Zamfara State, was found to contain a fabricated AK-47 rifle hidden inside a sack.

“Both suspects were intercepted while attempting to take delivery of the illegal weapon. They will be charged once investigations are concluded,” the PRO confirmed.

Reacting to their arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, praised the officers for their dedication and bravery.

“Criminals have no hiding place in Kaduna State.” He also thanked the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetekun, for his unwavering support in combating crime across the region.