Police nabs six armed robbers, recovers ammunition, others in Abuja

No fewer than six suspects have been arrested in connection with ‘one chance’ armed robbery by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.

The command explained that suspects were arrested along Zuba and Lugbe axis of the state during coordinated raids and patrols in the early hour hours of Thursday 29th of April 2021.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, said that two suspects were arrested by eagle-eyed Police detectives from Zuba Division, while four suspects were arrested by the police operatives from Lugbe Division.

Mariam said among the suspects Ishmael Peter (31) and Omeka Kadiru (20) were apprehended in Zuba, saying the suspects paraded themselves as commercial drivers before luring their unsuspecting victims (women) into their operational vehicle before carrying out their nefarious act.

The spokesperson listed items recovered from the suspects to include one red colour Toyota Corolla with reg No BWA 782 BD, one fabricated beretta pistol, six rounds of live ammunition, one plyer, one chisel, two ATM cards, one camouflage cap and vest.

Others included three different number plates, seven Human hair, 10 mobile phones, a bunch of keys, two pairs of female shoes, four female handbags, N128,120, one invoice booklet, one lighter, six pieces of female clothes, and other items.

Mariam added other armed robbers nabbed by the Lugbe Division were Emmanuel Joseph 26-year-old Thankgod Abam 26-year-old, Gabriel Joshua 27-year-old, and Ekene Nwatu 31-year-old.

Confirming the development to newsmen on Sunday, Mariam said, “The suspects confessed to terrorizing Lugbe axis using fraudulent means to dispossess unsuspecting residents of their possessions.”

According to the spokesperson, one red colour Toyota Corolla reg no. BDG 648 EZ, six plasma TVs, pieces of jewellery and several household items were recovered from the suspects.

The police spokesperson noted that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.

She also restated the Command’s ban on the use of unauthorized covered number plates within the FCT, warning violators to desist from it or risk arrest and prosecution.

