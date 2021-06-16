Police nabs seven kidnappers, murderers in Kaduna

The Nigeria Police Force, Kaduna Command has arrested and placed under detention seven suspected kidnappers of different kidnap syndicate who abducts people in exchange for cash and murderers of a resident in the state.

It explained that the suspects were apprehended for their involvement in criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and culpable homicide in parts of Kaduna State.

The spokesman of the command, Mohammad Jalige, disclosed this at a news briefing on Wednesday at the command’s headquarters in Kaduna.

Jalige said among those arrested was one Mannir Salihu, who was nabbed in connection with the killing of one Idris Bashir, who left his Zaria home, on June 4, 2021, and never returned.

Salihu, who is said to be a friend of the deceased, allegedly killed him to avoid refunding the sum of N385,000.00, being owed to the deceased.

According to Jalige, “On the 5th June 2021 at about 0900hrs the Command received a complaint from one Bashir of Zaria town that on the 4th June 2021 at about 1000hrs his biological son one Idris Bashir left home and never returned.”

He said the matter was reported to the police by the father of the deceased who pointed accusing fingers at Salihu, his son’s friend. He added that a manhunt for the suspect was launched and Salihu was apprehended.

The police said Salihu confessed that he, alongside “one Aliyu Yahaya of No. 94 Anguwan Magajiya, Zaria City lured the victim to an uncompleted building where they killed him and dumped the body in an abandoned well”.

“They decided to commit the dastardly act of ending the victim’s life in a gruesome manner, in order to avoid refunding the sum of N385,000.00 they owed the deceased.

Jalige said: “The suspects led the police to the scene where the body of late Idris Bashir was exhumed and taken to Hajiya Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria, for examination and later released to the family for burial according to Islamic rites.”

In yet another development, Jalige said one Sani Sa’adu was also arrested in connection with the abduction of his neighbour’s four-year-old son in Zaria.

He said on May 14, 2021, one Mallam Ismail of Tudun Jukun area, Zaria, reported to the Divisional Police Officer in the area that his four-year-old son, Mohammed Ismail, was kidnapped.

Jalige said: “On the strength of the complaint, the police immediately launched an investigation into the said allegation.

“On the 16th May 2021, the abductors sent a letter containing a GSM number to the (father of the boy), directing him to call and pay the sum of N1.5m if he wants to secure the freedom of his son.

“However, after much persuasion, the abductors agreed to accept the sum of N50,000 through the account of a POS agent at Zuba, Abuja. “The victim was released on the 19th May 2021 at about 1700hrs through a commercial motorcyclist in Gwargwaje area of Zaria metropolis.

“In a turn of events, the victim kept calling the name of one Sani Sa’adu who is their neighbour which arose the suspicion that he might know a thing about the incident.

“Police immediately intervened and invited the said Sani Sa’adu for questioning. “Lo and behold, it was discovered that he is the principal suspect who masterminded the kidnapping incident and went ahead to mention his criminal accomplices as one Abdullahi Usman and Usman Idris all of the same address.

“They were both arrested and currently undergoing investigation after which they will all be charged to court as soon as possible.”

Also, the police arrested three suspects, identified as Jabir Salisu, Abba Ibrahim and Muhammed Shaibu, in connection with the abduction of a six-year-old boy on March 22, 2021, at Hayin Naiya area of Kaduna.

Jalige said: “The suspects have confessed to the crime and the victim was rescued unhurt by the operative of Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State CID.”

The Police said the suspects have confessed to the crime and the victim was rescued unhurt by the operative of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State CID.

He said, all the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution while calling on the general public to always be wary of their environment to avoid falling victims of trust from neighbours and so-called friends.

