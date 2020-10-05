Ogun police nab security man over attempted murder

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Adamu Ibrahim for conspiring with others to allegedly murdered his employer in covering their track after the trio must have robbed the latter of his money and valuables.

As gathered, the 47-year-old suspect was a security man attached to Inspiration filling station situated at Matogun area of Agbado in Ifo Local Government Area of the state, and that he was arrested after the duo he conspired with reported him at Agbado divisional headquarters.

Confirming his arrest, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, said that Ibrahim was reported by his co-conspirators identified as Ajibola Yusuf and Bakare Ifakayode after receiving a phone call from the suspect that manager of a certain fuel station would be leaving the station at about 8:00 with N3,000,000.00.

Through a statement by the command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, Ajogun said that after describing the manger and his motorcycle to his co-conspirators, the suspect also allegedly instructed the duo to ambush, rob and murder his boss to eliminate all evidence that could link the action back to him.

According to him, the suspect believes that as area boys, Yusuf and Ifakayode would be useful for him to realize his devilish plan, but unfortunately, they are mere area boys and not armed robbers.

“Upon the information, the DPO Agbado Division SP Kehinde Kuranga advised them to continue playing along with the suspect while he detailed his detectives to be on his trail. Unknown to the suspect, he was continuously calling the duo, giving them the description of the manager and the route he will be passing through when the police swooped on him and got him arrested”

“Initially, he denied planning any robbery with anybody, but when confronted with his supposed accomplice, he owns up to the commission of the crime. On further interrogation, he confessed to the police that the two people he contracted resemble those who earlier robbed the same station years ago and that was the reason why he thought he can confide in them to carry out another robbery which he will benefit from”, the statement added.

However, Ajogun who ordered immediate transfer of the suspect to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation enjoined business owners to always have a proper background check before employing job seekers.