Police nabs robbery suspect after gun battle in Ogun

The Ogun Police Command has arrested one suspected armed robber, identified as Henry Obe, after engaging in a gunbattle in the Ipamesan area of Sango Ota, area of the state.

The arrest was said to have followed a gun battle between men of the State Police Command and suspected armed robbers who operated at the Ipamesan area of the state on 15th, May 2021.

The Ogun state department spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest, said the Divisional Police Officer of Sango Ota received a distress call that the armed robbers were operating at Ipamesan area and that they had already boggled a warehouse in the area.

Oyeyemi, through a statement issued on Sunday, said upon the distress call, the DPO, CSP Godwin Idehai, quickly mobilized his patrol team, and moved to the scene.

He said, “On sighting the policemen, the robbers, who had snatched two vehicles from different locations, took to flight but were hotly chased by the policemen.

“On getting to Joju area, and realizing the determination of the patrol team to subdue them, they decided to engage the policemen in a gun battle.”

The police spokesman explained that the gunmen abandoned the two robbed vehicles snatched from one Ibrahim Lateef, and took to their heels. They were however pursued by the police operatives.

After the suspect’s arrest, the police spokesman added that efforts were ongoing to apprehend other suspected armed robbers.

He added, “It was later discovered, that the hoodlums have shot a guard attached to a warehouse own by one Yinka Oduwale before broken into the said warehouse and looted it. The guard was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.”

Items recovered from them were one long gun, 41 laptops, 2DVD players, two phones, three tablets gadgets, one Lexus RS 330 with registration number FKJ 691 FW and Toyota Matrix with registration number MUS 835 FW.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He also directed the crack detectives, to go after the remaining members of the gang, with the view to bring them to justice within the shortest possible period.

