Police nabs robbery kingpin, recover arms in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a suspected notorious armed robber and cultist in Karatudu Unguwan Romi, said to have been terrorizing and dispossessing unsuspecting commuters of their valuables on Nnamdi Azikwe Expressway, Kaduna axis of the state.

Aside from the arrest, the command said the suspect, just as he was apprehended by the law enforcement agency, 92G Elite Centurion Baretta Pistol loaded with six rounds of 9mm ammunition was recovered from his possession.

Confirming their arrest yesterday, the state Police Command spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige, disclosed that the suspect was arrested upon information received by an undisclosed individual through the DPO Kabala West on May 8, at about 07:00hrs.

“We were reliably informed that a suspected armed robber responsible for terrorizing and dispossessing unsuspecting commuters of their valuables on Nnamdi Azikwe Expressway, Kaduna, was sighted at a usual spot.

“On getting a hint of the situation, the operatives of the command swiftly swung into action, carefully traced the location, and succeeded in apprehending the suspect.”

Jalige said that the suspect hails from Dekina LGA in Kogi and lives in Karatudu Unguwan Romi, Kaduna before being arrested.

“We recovered in his possession 92G Elite Centurion Baretta Pistol loaded with six rounds of 9mm ammunition,” he said.

According to him, the suspect confessed to being a member of the Black Axe Cult Group and where he acquired the prohibited firearm.

“The operatives have expanded investigation with a view to arresting other members of the gang and recover their operational weapons after which the suspect would be charged to court,” he added.

Jalige said that the command has urged communities to work closely with the police to ensure success in the fight against criminal elements. He said the Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri has assured all those who volunteer information to police of their safety and absolute confidentiality.

