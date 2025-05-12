Police nabs pipeline vandal terrorizing Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has apprehended a suspected pipeline vandal believed to be part of a criminal gang responsible for a series of coordinated attacks on petroleum facilities across several coastal communities in the state.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Ekwere Ernest, a native of Ukam Village in the Edemeya Clan, was arrested in the early hours of the day following a swift police response to a distress call.

According to a statement released on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Timfon John, the arrest occurred around 5:05 a.m. in Ikot Oboron Enyin Village after a Marine Police officer alerted the Command to the presence of suspected vandals in the area.

“Operatives from the Command immediately mobilised to the location, where they encountered a group of individuals engaged in suspicious activity near a pipeline. Upon sighting the police, the suspects attempted to flee. However, Ernest was captured at the scene, while other members of the gang escaped into the surrounding bush,” the statement read.

“Items recovered from the scene included a Fireman FGP 088EG generator, filing iron, filing machine, Siemens Germany toolbox, welding electrodes, various spanners, 24 large bolts and nuts, a constructed iron bar, and a food flask containing fufu — believed to be provisions for prolonged field operations,” she said.

Timfon added that the suspect is currently in custody and undergoing interrogation, while investigations are ongoing.

She further stated that the Command is intensifying efforts to track down other members of the gang who remain at large, assuring the public of the police’s determination to rid the state of criminal elements, especially those endangering critical infrastructure.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command remains committed to protecting lives, property, and vital national assets. We encourage citizens to report any suspicious activity, as community support is vital to our success,” the PRO concluded.