Police nabs Oyo man for defiling 13yrs old girl

Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have arrested a 49-year-old man, identified as Peter Adubi, in connection with the defilement of a 13-year-old girl.

In a Friday statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, the arrest followed a report made on January 8, 2026, at about 8:50 p.m. by the girl’s guardian.

Ayanlade explained that the guardian noticed unusual behavioural changes of a sexual nature in the minor. Upon gentle questioning, the girl disclosed that she had been sexually abused in 2022 while living with her mother in the Molade area of Ibadan.

“Upon receipt of the report, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect (Adubi) allegedly committed the offence. The minor was taken to the hospital for a medical examination, which confirmed sexual abuse. This medical evidence strengthened the case against the suspect and guided the next steps in the investigation,” he said.

“As a result, the suspect (Adubi) was taken into custody. The crime scene was visited, and the case has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Gender Desk, for a discreet and thorough investigation.”

The police assured residents that justice would be diligently pursued and urged the public to remain vigilant, reporting any incidents of sexual abuse promptly.

“For emergencies, residents can contact the Oyo State Call Response Center Toll-Free Line: 615 or the Oyo State Police Command Control Room: 08081768614 & 07055495413,” he added.