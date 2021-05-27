Police nabs nine cultists during supremacy faceoff in Ogun

The Ogun State Command has arrested no fewer than nine suspected cultists, said to be members of the Eiye cult group during a supremacy face-off with members of Alora Confraternity in the Ajegunle area of Ibogun, area of the state.

The suspects apprehended were Sodiq Olabisi, Oluwatosin Andrew, Oladimeji Oyedele, Wasiu Raheem, Oyedokun Lekan, Yusuf Ajetunmobi, Busari Taoreed, Bolaji Raphael, and Salami Toheeb.

The Command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest in a statement yesterday, said the suspects were arrested by men of the operative following a bloody clash between the two groups.

Oyeyemi said while the clash was going on, a distress call was made to the police divisional headquarters in Ibogun, and that the DPO, CSP Samuel Oladele quickly led his men to the scene.

He added, ” On sighting policemen, the cultists, who had already inflicted serious injuries on the chest of one member of Alora group, ran away with their injured colleagues, while police successfully apprehended the nine suspects”.

The spokesman listed items recovered from the suspects to include one cutlass, five knives, two axes, five phone batteries, and N4,000 cash.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the anti-cultists section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He also ordered a manhunt for the fleeing members of the group and brought them to justice.

