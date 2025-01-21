Police nabs NBC security guard, six others over theft in Sokoto

The Sokoto Police Command has apprehended a security guard at the National Broadcasting Commissions (NBC) office, Maishanu Auwal, and six accomplices for theft and criminal conspiracy in the state.

They were arrested after preliminary investigation showed that the security guards and others perpetrated theft at the Commissions office in the Gagi area of the state.

The arrests were disclosed in a statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Ahmad Rufai, and made available to journalists on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the case began Ladan Muhammad, the Zonal Director of the National Broadcasting Commission in Sokoto, reported a theft at his office in the Gagi area.

“At approximately 2:50 PM, Muhammad arrived at the Unguwar Rogo Police Station to report the disappearance of several items, including three KVA inverters, three 600 KVA inverter batteries, a fridge compressor, a brand-new tyre for the office bus, and a 32-inch LG television,” Rufai revealed.

According to the statement, the Divisional Crime Officer promptly led a team of officers to the scene to the scene to commence investigations.

During questioning,Auwal confessed to conspiring with Ismaila Ahmad from the Nakasare area to steal the items.

Further investigations uncovered a larger network of accomplices. Yahuza Tukur and Abdulrahman Abbas, both from the Nakasare area, were arrested for assisting in concealing the stolen goods.

Additionally, Basiru Lawali of the Kuffa area, Murtala Tijani of Kwanni area, and Abubakar Umar of Gangaren Kuffa area were identified and arrested as receivers of the stolen property.

Rufai confirmed that “the stolen items, including the inverters, batteries, television, and other valuables, have all been recovered.

The suspects are currently in custody, and preparations for their prosecution are underway.”

Commending the investigative team, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, praised their diligence and applauded the cooperation of the public in bringing the culprits to justice.

He emphasized, “Community support is vital in enhancing police effectiveness. The Sokoto State Police Command remains committed to ensuring justice and security for all residents.”

The suspects are expected to face the full weight of the law as the police reiterate their dedication to maintaining law and order in Sokoto State.