Police nabs killer of Oyo prominent farmer, Aborode

Barely two months after the Chief Executive Officer, Kunfayakun Green Treasures Limited, Fatai Aborode , was murdered, the Nigerian Police, Oyo Command has arrested the murderer of the prominent farmer.

As gathered, Aborode was allegedly killed on his farm along Apodun road, Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area, Oyo State, just as the police claimed that the PDP chieftain was robbed and shot by four unknown gunmen at about 5.50 p.m.

Confirming the suspect arrest on Saturday, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, expressed dissatisfaction with the way the police were handling investigations into the murder

Makinde noted that the law enforcement agency misled the public in their claim that the deceased was killed by herdsmen when the perpetrators were said to have spoken Yoruba during the attack.

He noted that the investigation that should have been completed before now, was handled by the law enforcement agency with levity and that if not for his persistence, the case could have been abandoned.

The governor said: “Just yesterday, they told me that they had arrested the persons and what I heard is that the persons said that he would mention everyone of them who was there”.

He noted that he would be interested in knowing those responsible for the act considering that his personal investigation including the discussion with the father of Aborode, who told him that his son’s death had a political undertone.

In an interview monitored The Guild, Makinde expressed surprise that the police did not, before now, arrest and interrogate some persons who were present when the younger Aborode was murdered.

Makinde said he visited Aborode’s father during his visit to Igangan to assess the security situation in the town and other areas in Ibarapaland, adding, the old man told me that the death of his son had political undertone.

Aborode, who was the House of Representatives candidate of the Social Democratic Party in 2015, was killed by suspected gunmen on December 11, 2020, while returning home from his farm. The killing among other issues eventually led to the quit notice given to Seriki Fulani in Igangan, Salihu Abdukadir whose properties were razed by some Ibarapa youths.

It was also widely claimed that Aborode, who had a very large farm where he employed many youths, was killed by suspected Fulani criminals.

Makinde, meanwhile, said, “Oyo State is not a jungle, we must find a way to get to the root of the matter (Aborode’s killing). I went to Ibarapa and I slept over to know what the situation was. I went to Dr Aborode’s biological father and some of the things we found out were that the death was also caused by a failure of intelligence.

“Everybody said Fulani killed Dr Aborode but when I went to his father, he said what happened had political undertone. He also told me that Dr Aborode did not drive himself to the farm (on the day he was killed), he was taken on a bike by somebody. When they were coming back from the farm, those who killed him picked him from the motorcycle and the rider left the motorcycle and came home to seek help. But there was no single scratch on his body, he was not even pinched.

“Some persons were also coming from the farm who were also stopped and these ones heard the conversations between Dr Aborode and those who killed him. I asked where are those people and they said they were in Igangan with the person who carried him on the motorcycle.

“Okay, those who killed him, what language were they (the killers and Aborode) speaking? They said they heard that they spoke in Yoruba. When I returned to Ibadan, I called the security agencies and asked them if they heard what I just heard. They said they had interviewed the people. And I asked what did you now do to them? They could not say anything. And I told the Commissioner of Police that those people must be arrested and interrogated”.