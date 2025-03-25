30.1 C
Police nabs Katsina arms dealer in Abuja

The FCT Police Command has arrested a 32 years old man, Nuhu Aminy, at Nyanya bus terminal, following the discovery of 488 rounds of AK-47 ammunition concealed inside jerrycans of palm oil.

The arrest unfolded at the busy terminal after a coordinated effort between the police command and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) sparked suspicion, leading to a meticulous search that revealed the cleverly hidden ammunition.

The FCT Police Command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, disclosed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday.

She noted that during interrogation, Aminu confessed to working for a man named Yakubu Kachalla, in Funtua, Katsina

She said, “On March 24, 2025, operatives of Nyanya Division, in synergy with the NURTW, arrested Nuhu Aminu (32) at Nyanya bus terminal with 488 rounds of AK-47 ammo concealed in jerrycans of palm oil. He confessed to working for one Yakubu Kachalla of Funtua, Katsina.Investigation ongoing”

