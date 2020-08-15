Police nabs human trafficking kingpin, two others in Katsina

After several months of manhunt, Nigerian Police has arrested a human trafficking kingpin, Abubakar Habibu, in Daura Local Government Area of the state.

Aside from the kingpin, the law enforcement agency also arrested two others, Abubakar Saidu and Jafaru Aminu, for allegedly stealing cows from farmers in Birnin-Gwari community in the state.

Confirming the arrest, Katsina Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gambo Isah, through a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, disclosed that the kidnap kingpin was apprehended at a checkpoint mounted along Kongolom-Daura Road, Daura.

According to him, the suspect has been on wanted list of the command in connection with a case of human trafficking that has been under investigation.

Isah revealed that the syndicate specialized in conveying their victims on motorcycles across the Nigerian border to Niger Republic where they were often trafficked to Libya and Europe for menial jobs.

While noting that during course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have committed the crime, the command spokesman assured that efforts were ongoing to arrest others involved in the act.

On other two suspects arrested for theft, Isah disclosed that they were found to be in possession of 12 stolen cows and could not explain how they got the animals.

Isah stated that arrest of the duo was based on credible information received by the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), adding, they have to receive cows from bandits along Faskari-Birnin-Gwari axis, with intent to sell them.