Police nabs four cultists terrorizing Osun communities

The Osun Police Command has arrested four suspected cultists, linked to various violent activities across the state, at their hideout in Iree by detectives from the Anti-Cultism Unit.

The suspects, identified as Ibrahim Gbadamosi (alias Gbedu), Ibiyemi Saheed (alias Mouth), Ayandiya Yusuf (alias Lakaye), and Ogunwole Najeem (alias Agali), were apprehended after attempting to murder one Samuel Friday in Iree town.

According to the police the suspects have been linked to multiple criminal activities, including attempted murder, attacks on public institutions, and the unlawful possession of dangerous charms and substances suspected to be cannabis.

According to the commissioner of police, Muhammad Umar Abba, they were also involved in a violent attack at the Osun State Polytechnic Iree where they assaulted staff, including the institution’s Public Relations Officer, and blocked the main entrance of the campus.

In another incident, the first suspect, Gbadamosi, was reported to have driven a Toyota Camry with registration number ABC 962 TD recklessly resulting in the death of Mrs. Toyin Adetunji, a 46-year-old woman, before fleeing the scene.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include criminal charms and dried weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa.

In a separate case, the police arrested a 22-year-old man, Aderibigbe Amos, for defiling a 5-year-old girl.

The incident occurred when the child’s mother, while preparing to leave for her shop, heard her daughter crying.

Upon investigating, she found blood coming from her daughter’s private parts. The child revealed also that Amos had dipped his finger into her private parts.

The victim was rushed to the Police Medical Centre, Osogbo, for medical assessment and treatment.

Amos was subsequently arrested, charged to court, and is now remanded at the Ilesa Correctional Centre