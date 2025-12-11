Police nabs four arm dealers in Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has made a major breakthrough in the fight against rural banditry and illegal firearms, arresting four arms dealers involved in the trafficking of dangerous weapons.

The arrests followed swift security action that exposed a covert supply chain suspected to be feeding criminal networks in several northern communities.

Police investigators disclosed that the suspects were trailed after officers noticed inconsistencies during a stop-and-search operation, leading to the discovery of the concealed weapons.

A senior officer familiar with the case said the find “showed clear signs of organised trafficking”, adding that the operation demonstrated renewed vigilance by security personnel.

The arrests were carried out along Sabongida Road during a routine patrol conducted by police operatives from the Jebba Division on December 11, 2025, at about 8:45 a.m.

Two of the suspects, identified as Musa Mohammed and Musa Abdullahi from Saorami in Masegun Local Government Area of Niger State, were found with six locally fabricated AK-47 rifles, a pump-action gun, four live cartridges and a used AK-47 round hidden inside a travel bag.

Further questioning led officers to two additional suspects, Mohammad Umoru and Magin Isah of Shonga, believed to be the intended recipients of the weapons.

The police said the pair “played a more strategic role in the chain”, hinting that investigators are probing a wider network.

Meanwhile, all four suspects have been transferred to operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on special assignment in Kwara for deeper investigation.

Police command further assured that more arrests may follow as the probe widens into possible collaborators and supply routes.