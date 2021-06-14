Police recovers N1.3m after arresting kidnappers in Abuja

The Nigerian Police, FCT Command has recovered N1.3 million from five suspected kidnappers arrested by operatives from the command in Abuja.

It explained that the money recovered from the suspected kidnappers was paid as ransom by their victims.

Confirming the development, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mariam Yusuf, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, added that three mobile phones, charms three wristwatches, and two caps were also recovered.

Yusuf noted that the suspects, terrorizing Tungan-maje, Bwari, and Kwali-Kuje axis of Abuja was arrested by operatives from the Command’s Anti Kidnapping Squad during an intelligence-led operation.

She said that the suspects confessed after interrogation confessed to belonging to a notorious syndicate of kidnappers involved in the recent abductions along Bwari-Byzahin, Kuje-Kwali axis, and Niger State during police investigation.

The PPRO added that two suspects were also arrested over link to a kidnapping operation on Tunga-maje axis, NAN reports.

She disclosed that the duo confessed to threatening some residents of Tunga-Maje to pay ‘ransom’ to avoid being kidnapped during investigation and added that one mobile phone was recovered from the suspects.

Yusuf added that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

She urged residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency, or distress, the command on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.

Yusuf said that the conduct of Police Officers could also be reported to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352.

