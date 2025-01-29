Police nabs Ekiti man for 15yrs old girl abduction

The Ekiti Police Command has apprehended a man in connection with separate incidents involving abduction, defilement.

The suspect, Ayomide Jinaidu, was arrested by operatives from the Ado Central Division. Jinaidu confessed to abducting and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

The arrest was announced in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sunday Abutu.

He said “The suspect accosted the victim while she was on her way to school. He lured her into his residence in the Omisanjana area, where he held her captive and sexually abused her for approximately five days. Jinaidu has since made a full confession regarding his actions.”

Given the increasing number of rape and sexual assault cases across the state, SP Abutu urged parents and guardians to be vigilant and caution their children about their movements, associations, and relationships.

“Victims should not hesitate to report such incidents immediately so that prompt action can be taken,” he emphasized.

In another significant development, the Ekiti State Police have arrested a habitual phone thief following a credible tip-off.

The arrest took place at Fayose Market in Ado Ekiti, according to a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Sunday Abutu.

Acting on the tip, operatives from the Ado Central Divisional Police descended upon the market and apprehended Miracle Peter, a resident of Oke-Ibedo, Ilawe Ekiti. Peter was caught attempting to sell three stolen phones.

SP Abutu detailed the operation: “Upon receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer dispatched our operatives to the market. During their search, they found Miracle Peter in possession of the stolen devices. During questioning, Peter confessed to stealing the phones from three different individuals in Ifaki-Ekiti.”

Efforts are currently underway to identify and contact the remaining two owners whose phones were stolen. One owner has already been informed and retrieved his device. This swift action underscores the dedication of the Ekiti Police to addressing and resolving cases of theft promptly.

Both arrests demonstrate the proactive measures being taken by the Ekiti State Police to maintain law and order, urging the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities to aid in their efforts.