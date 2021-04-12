Police nabs eight suspected kidnappers, recovers car, others in Abuja

No fewer than eight suspected kidnap syndicates said to have been terrorizing commuters and travelers along Shengwu-Tunga Maje, Gwagwalada, Kabusa Village, and Dirumi axis of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been arrested by the state Police Command.

As stated, the eight suspects said to be all-male include Yakubu Ahmadu,(30) Ibrahim Musa, (25) and Bello Haruna, (30) Ibrahim Haruna, (24)Sylvester Obeyi, (24) Peter Junior; Raymond Musa, (26) Nwite Jideofor, (21)

Confirming the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mariam Yusuf, said three of the suspects were linked to the kidnap attempt on the Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Gwagwalada Branch, David Aigbefoh.

Yusuf, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, said the suspects were arrested during a coordinated intelligence operation on April 8, by Police operatives from the command’s anti-kidnapping squad.

According to her, the suspects were arrested at Shengwu Mountain, on the border between FCT and Niger. She noted that the suspects had provided useful information on the activities of their syndicate.

Similarly, the command said it had arrested members of other kidnap syndicates operating along Gwagwalada and Kabusa Village axis of the FCT.

The PPRO said the suspects were identified by their victims and confessed to terrorizing the areas.

She further said the command had also arrested a suspect for staging his own kidnap along Durumi axis. She said the suspect had confessed to conniving with his ‘abductors’ to defraud his sister of five million naira ransom.

Yusuf said exhibits recovered from all the suspects were three Dane guns, seven cutlasses, one black colored Honda Accord, four mobile phones, and other items.

She noted that efforts were being intensified by the police to arrest other members of the syndicates at large, adding that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations was concluded.

“The command urged FCT residents, particularly, parents and guardians to prevail upon their wards to desist from engaging in criminality.

“The command also urged residents to report all suspicious movements, call emergency or send distress signals to the command on 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883. Yusuf added that the conduct of police officers could be reported to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on 09022222352,” the PPRO added.