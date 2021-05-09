Police nabs eight kidnappers in Osun

The Nigeria Police Force, Osun State Command has arrested and place under detention eight suspected members of a kidnap syndicate who came to seek refuge in the state after their operations in Benue State.

It explained that the suspects were arrested on Friday at Omo Ijesa village following credible intelligence reports on their activities before they relocated to the state after their cover were blown in Benue.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, who led the operation, said that the feat was in line with the new policing vision of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, adding that it was already assisting the command in redefining its strategies toward combating crimes in the state.

Throug a statement by the command’s spokesman, Yemisi Opalola, the police while commending police personnel involved in the successful operation, reassured citizens that there would be no hiding place for criminals in the state.

Giving breakdown of the operation, the commissioner said that when interrogated, the suspects confessed to have killed their last victim, one 65-year-old Akiishi Catherine, and three others in their previous operations.

“The suspects were arrested on May 7, sequel to credible intelligence the command received and acted upon in a follow-up on a case of the kidnap of a 65-year-old, Mrs Akiishi Catherine in Benue State.

“Prior to the arrest, Police investigations revealed that the suspects relocated to Osun after the kidnap of the woman as a deceptive tactic to avoid arrest by the Police in Benue.

“The suspects have also planned to use Osun as a safe haven for the negotiation and collection of ransom even after murdering the woman in cold blood,’’ the sstatement aid.

He said that the suspects,who were between 18 and 25 years old, had allegedly confessed to killing their last victim and three others.

“The suspects will be handed over to the Benue Police Command as soon as preliminary investigations are concluded’’, he said.

The commissioner called on citizens to support and collaborate with the police to rid the state of criminal elements threatening the peace, security and safety of the people.

