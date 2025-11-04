Police nabs Edo woman for faking self kidnap

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old woman, Chioma Adaniken, for allegedly staging her own abduction in a calculated attempt to extort ₦5 million from her husband.

The arrest followed a thorough investigation by operatives of the New Etete Division in Benin City after a report was filed by her husband, Paul Adaniken, who resides at No. 111 Limit Road, off Sapele Road.

Paul told police that on October 27, 2025, at about 7:30 a.m., he left his wife and their three-year-old son, Andrea Ojiezelabor, at home before heading to his shop.

By midday, he received a distress call from an unknown number claiming that his wife and son had been kidnapped, with the “abductors” demanding a ₦5 million ransom.

Following the report, detectives launched covert and overt operations, in collaboration with the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, using cyber-intelligence tools to trace the source of the calls.

The breakthrough came when Osita Godfrey, 33, the victim’s cousin who initially appeared to assist the investigation, was arrested and found to be part of the plot.

His confession led to the arrest of Chioma and another accomplice, Martins Chidozie, a 23-year-old man in the state.

During their arrest, officers recovered the entire ₦5 million ransom and confirmed that all suspects confessed to the crime.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.

Reacting to the arrests, Edo State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, commended the officers for their swift and tactical response, which led to the unraveling of the deceit.

He also cautioned residents against acts that could undermine public trust or waste police resources, adding:

“The Command will continue to deploy intelligence and technology-driven strategies to combat crime in all its forms.”