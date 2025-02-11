Police nabs cult group leader terrorizing Rivers

Operatives from the Rivers Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) have apprehended a notorious cultist and armed robbery suspect, recovering operational weapons in the process.

The suspect, identified as the leader of a cultist gang, had been terrorizing farmlands along Uzo Afor Road in Okahia Community, Elele, Etche Local Government Area, causing widespread panic and tension among residents.

The gang, known for its violent activities, had previously engaged in a gun duel with police operatives last year but managed to escape.

However the suspect, Innocent Chigozie, a 35-year-old male, was arrested in his hideout following a coordinated intelligence operation.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer for the Rivers Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, the suspect confessed to owning the recovered exhibits during interrogation.

“The suspect and exhibits are currently in police custody. Investigation is ongoing, with efforts intensified to apprehend other fleeing gang members and recover their operational weapons,” Iringe-Koko said.

The recovered items include: One Automatic Pump Action Gun, Two Live Cartridges

The PPRO confirmed the arrest and recovery. She emphasized the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents in the state.

She added that the arrest was a significant breakthrough in the fight against cultism and armed robbery in the area.

The Rivers Police Command has urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. Efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest other members of the gang, as well as recover additional weapons used in their operations.