Police nabs cleric after defiling daughter in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has apprehended a pastor, Louis Mevoweoyo, who resides in Ughelli North Local Government for the repeated sexual assault of his daughter.

Reports indicate that the abuse had been ongoing since the victim was 12 years old, with the latest incident reported in December 2024.

The PPRO for the Akwa Ibom police command, ASP Timfon John, elaborated in a statement,

“We arrested one Louis Akpojotor Mevoweoyo, a pastor from Ughelli North LGA, residing in Ibiono Ibom, for defiling his daughter (name withheld). Investigations revealed that the suspect had been sexually assaulting the victim since she was 12 years old, with the latest incident occurring in December 2024. The suspect will also be prosecuted,” she said.

In a related development, the police has apprehended a 32-year-old, Daniel Umoh, popularly called Akaka, for defiling a young girl in Abak Itenghe, Abak Local Government Area of the state.

The PPRO, who detailed the incident, explained that Umoh used a machete to intimidate and drag his victim into a bush where he perpetrated the crime.

She further stated, “On credible intelligence, operatives of the command arrested one Daniel Effiong Umoh a.k.a. Akaka aged 32, of Abak Itenghe, Abak LGA, for defiling a girl (name withheld). The suspect, armed with a machete, attacked and dragged the victim into the bush, where he forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her. “

The PPRO stated that the suspect will be fully charged and prosecuted by the law. “ Investigations revealed a history of sexual assault by the suspect on other teenage girls. He will not escape the full weight of the law.”, she said.