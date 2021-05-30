Police nabs Benue wanted serial killer in Nasarawa

The Nigerian police force (NPF), Nasarawa State Command has disclosed that it has apprehended an alleged cultist and notorious killer, identified as Oodo Moro alias Papa shokey, said to be connected to series of murders in Ogbadibo local government area of Benue state.

The suspect was said to have been on the police wanted list for a long time until the encounter that led to his arrest when the police detectives came in contact with him in Benue.

It was gathered that several attempts to arrest shokey, also suspected to be the leader of Black Axe confraternity had been unsuccessful, as he went into hiding after he got wind that he had been declared wanted by the police for his atrocities in the state.

Confirming the arrest, the state’s police spokesperson, Ramhan Nansel, in a statement disclosed on Sunday said that the command received credible information which indicated that Papa shokey, has relocated to Karu local government area of Nasarawa State, where he was seen recruiting and initiating youths into his criminal cult group in preparation for a reprisal attack on a rival cult group in Benue state.

“In reaction to this unsavoury development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe psc (+) ordered a full scale manhunt to catch him and arrest the tide of this unwholesome scenario,” he stated.

“It is heartwarming to note however that, this manhunt paid off on 28/5/2021 at about 0945hrs when Police operatives attached to New Karu Division bursted the notorious cultist and serial killer (Oodo Moro alias Papa shokey) in his hideout at unity garden, Karu LGA of Nasarawa State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, the suspect has been on the wanted list of the Benue State Police Command and the IGP Intelligence Response Team over several cases of armed robbery, culpable homicide and cultism.

The suspect was said to have confessed to the killing of over eight persons and participated in numerous armed robbery activities in Nasarawa and Benue states respectively before he was arrested. Reacting, the Commissioner of Police directed that, the case should be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for extensive investigation.

