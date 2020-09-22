Police nabs 96 allaged cultists, armed robbers in Benue

No fewer than 96 persons have been arrested by the Benue State Police Command over alleged house breaking, theft, armed robbery and cultism in Makurdi, the state capital.

It was gathered that the arrests were effected after several complaints from residents of Welfare Quarters, Yarkiyo, wadata, Ankpa Quarters, NUJ and North-Bank areas.

Confirming the arrest, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, said that the suspects were arrested between August 24 and September 15.

Through a statement released newsmen yesterday, Anene, said that the suspects were in custody and would be charged to court after conclusion of investigations into their various activities and operations.

The official listed items recovered from the suspects to include two locally-made pistols, one dane gun, two live cartridges, one canister of 38mm, tear gas cartridge, one military camouflage cap, three black berets, four red berets, and military jungle hat.

Other items were two pairs of military uniforms, one Ipad, two desert boots, one animal horn, cutlasses, knives and assorted charms, and wraps of herbs suspected to be Indian Hemp.

Anene said that the Command had resolved to rid the state of all criminals and urged the public to offer useful information to assist the security agencies.