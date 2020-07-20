Police nabs 59 kidnappers, others in Adamawa

No fewer than 33 kidnappers and 10 robbery suspects, as well as 16 others allegedly involved in inciting communal conflict, have been arrested by the Adamawa State Police Command.

As gathered, the suspects were apprehended in Fufore, Maiha, Gombi, Mubi North, and Yola North Local Government Areas of the state.

Parading the suspects on Monday in Yola, the State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adeyanju, said that the arrests were made from July 1 to date, as a result of relentless efforts of police personnel.

He explained that several weapons, including AK 47 assault rifles were recovered from the 59 suspects arrested by operatives of the command.

“The achievement was recorded as the result of relentless efforts by the Command’s gallant officers with much support from professional hunters, Government and good people of the state. During the arrest, dangerous weapons recovered included five AK 47 assault rifles, two single barrel guns, one G3, and a revolver pistol.

“Other weapons included 328 rounds of lives ammunitions, 10 cartridges, human part, one Toyota vehicle with Registration No. RBH 186 AA, one Tricycle and N58,420 cash, ” Adeyanju said.

He said that the 16 arrested for allegedly inciting communal clashes were apprehended with dangerous weapons in connection with the recent crisis between Lunguda and Waja tribes in Guyuk and Lamurde LGAs.

“The Command also apprehended two suspects, Bamanga Bello, 28, and Ilyasu Shayibu, 36, for criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of human eye.

“The suspects were residents of Toungo LGA; the Command operatives attached to Ganye Division apprehended the suspects.”