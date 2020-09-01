Police nabs 55yr-old child trafficker in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has announced the arrest of a child trafficking king-pin, Nkechi Odinye, said to have been on the run for the past one year last month.

It explained that the suspect was arrested by police detectives attached to 3-3 Division in Onitsha in collaboration with operatives of special anti-cult section after storming the suspect’s hideout in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government.

As stated, the suspect had been involved in the business of buying and selling of children and other shady business from different states across the country to earn a living.

The Command’ Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said that the arrest of the 55-year-old suspect led to the rescue of twelve children of various age brackets, comprising of 8 boys and 4 girls that were in her custody.

Through a statement released to newsmen, the police spokesperson said that the rescued children are presently under protective care of the command and that investigation was still ongoing to unravel their channels of trafficking.

Haruna recalled that the command arrested three female suspects at Nkpor Market market/Tarzan junction in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state in 2019 trying to sell children from different parents.

He added that upon interrogation, the arrested suspects confessed that the children were for onward transfer to Odinye who buys them in between at the rate of N200,000-N400,000, depending on their age and gender.

However, the state’s Commissioner of Police, John Abang, urged parents and guardians to always monitor their children and caution them against following strangers.