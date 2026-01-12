Police nabs 26yr old kidnapper link to River’s woman murder

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old man, Goodnews Iberi, in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 25-year-old woman, Rita Special Eleonu, in Emohua and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of the state.

Police investigations revealed that Iberi allegedly worked with four other accomplices, who are currently at large, to abduct the victim and later kill her, despite the payment of ₦210,000 by her family.

The arrest followed a distress report filed on December 29, 2025, by the victim’s brother. The suspect was apprehended on January 8, 2026, at about 6:30 a.m., after operatives acted on credible intelligence.

According to the police, the victim, Rita Special Eleonu, a native of Rumuekini Community in Obio/Akpor LGA, was lured on December 13, 2025, to the Rumuakunde axis of Emohua LGA, where she was kidnapped and taken to a forest along the East–West Road in Emohua.

Confirming the development, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the suspects collected ₦210,000 as ransom from the victim’s family before killing her. She disclosed that during interrogation, Iberi confessed to the crime and named four other members of the syndicate.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime, highlighting his role and further incriminating four other accomplices,” CSP Iringe-Koko said.

She added that the suspect led police operatives to the forest, where the victim’s remains were recovered and deposited at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Commending the operatives, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, praised their professionalism and urged residents to continue supporting the police with timely and credible information.

The police confirmed that investigations are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects and advised residents to remain calm, vigilant, and report suspicious activities, assuring that all information will be treated confidentially.