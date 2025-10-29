Police nabs 23yrs old woman for kidnapping Anambra businessman

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old woman, Okonkwo Onyinye, for her alleged involvement in the kidnapping and armed robbery of a businessman in the state.

The suspect was apprehended by operatives attached to the 33 Police Station, Onitsha, in collaboration with Agunechemba Security, Nkwelle-Ezunaka Unit.

The team also recovered a Toyota Highlander SUV belonging to the victim during the operation in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Wednesday, the Command’s spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the victim was ambushed at Nkwelle GRA Gate by five armed men operating in a Toyota Corolla.

The hoodlums reportedly forced him into the boot of his vehicle and drove him to a bush in Umuoji Town, where they dispossessed him of his phone and transferred ₦24 million from his bank account before abandoning him and fleeing with the SUV.

“Following the report, the Joint Security Team, acting on technologically driven intelligence, traced the movement of the suspects to Nawfia and subsequently to Ogidi, where the armed hoodlums engaged the operatives in sporadic gunfire before fleeing the scene,” Ikenga said.

He added that the white Toyota Highlander, with registration number RBC 649 CN, was recovered and that the female accomplice was arrested at the scene.

Onyinye, who is currently in custody, is assisting police investigators in tracking down other fleeing suspects.

The Force PRO also disclosed that the Police Command has intensified security patrols across the state ahead of the November 8, 2025, governorship election, assuring residents of its commitment to safety and crime prevention.