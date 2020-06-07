Police nabs 185 cultists, recovers eight arms in Lagos 

Efforts by the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to tackle cultism menace in the state yielded success with arrest of 185 cultists in Ikorodu Local Government and recovery of no fewer than eight arms from the suspects.

The 185 suspects, who confessed of being members to Eiye, Aiye, KK, Buccaneers, Vikings confraternities and others, were arrested by the Operatives of the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants after storming the suspects’ dens in Ikorodu, Ipakodo, Igbogbo, Ibeshe, Shagamu Road, Agbowa, among others.

Arrests of the suspects came barely two weeks after Odumosu ordered the deployment of Special forces from the Command’s tactical units to Ikorodu and environs to tackle the menace of cultism and gang violence that had resulted in the loss of lives and property.

Confirming the arrest on Sunday, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, in a statement made available to newsmen, hinted that the operatives deployed to the axis were given clear instructions to reclaim and dominate the public spaces and ensure that no cult groups or gangs operate in any part of Lagos State.

Elkana said: “One Gbadamosi Mohammed ‘m’ 30 years old, suspected to be among the cultists who killed a man identified as Madariola Sunday at Ibeshe on 21/5/2020 was among the suspects arrested. Also arrested are Onibudo Afeex, Habeeb Isa, Felix Igwoke, Taiwo Iyanu, who were male, at Femi Taiwo Street, Ikorodu.