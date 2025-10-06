Police nabs 153 drug peddlers during raid in Jigawa

No fewer than 153 suspected drug peddlers have been arrested by operatives of the Jigawa State Police Command during a series of coordinated raids aimed at curbing the use and sale of illicit drugs across the state.

The intensive operation, carried out across multiple police divisions, also led to the seizure of illegal substances valued at thousands of naira.

According to the police, the raids were conducted in 42 divisions and resulted in the confiscation of over 13,000 tablets and capsules of Exol-5, D5, Tramadol, and cannabis sativa.

A motorcycle and ₦228,570 in cash—believed to be proceeds from the illicit trade, were also recovered.

Spokesperson of the Jigawa State Police Command, Lawan Adam, confirmed the arrests, stating that the suspects were apprehended for offenses ranging from drug trafficking and unlawful possession to other related crimes.

“The Command is resolute in its efforts to clamp down on drug dealers and all criminal elements undermining public safety. Our goal is to ensure every community in Jigawa remains peaceful and free from narcotics influence,” Adam said.

The officer added that all arrested suspects have undergone investigation and have been charged to court for prosecution.

Reacting to the exercise, the Jigawa Commissioner of Police, Dahiru Muhammad, commended officers for their professionalism and commitment throughout the operation.

He urged residents to continue supporting the police with credible intelligence to aid in ongoing efforts against crime.

“Our success in keeping Jigawa safe depends on public cooperation,” Muhammad stated. “When people share timely and reliable information, it becomes easier to track down offenders and maintain order in our communities.”

Speaking further, he cautioned those engaged in drug-related crimes to turn a new leaf or face the full weight of the law, emphasizing that the Command would sustain its aggressive stance against criminal activities.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to a drug-free Jigawa, assuring residents of continued patrols and surveillance to suppress criminal operations across the state.