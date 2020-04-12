Police nabs 150 suspects over Ogun border communities robbery attacks

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

In response to the yearnings of Ogun state residents, the Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that 150 suspected robbers in relation to spate of crimes that caused tension in Agbado Ijaiye, Sango, Ijoko and Ifo axis have been arrested by the Nigerian Police.

Abiodun added that the Police Command in the state and other relevant agencies have been instructed to crush any criminal found perpetrating the acts of terror in the state during the lockdown imposed on the state by President Muhammadu Buhari to flatten the circle of coronavirus in the country.

In a statement on Sunday, the governor stressed that his administration would not tolerate any crime perpetrated in the state especially under any guise of lockdown that was aimed to assist the state gain control over coronavirus pandemic

“Our Government refuses to accommodate any criminal in the State, and I will ensure that any criminal caught will be dealt with ruthlessly. Going forward, criminals will not be spared from the maximum punishment permissible by law, if that is what would curb a recurrence.

“I commend the agencies for their swift response and effective arrests, which have now returned an order to the areas. Meanwhile, we will continue to provide the necessary support to the Armed Forces to curb crimes not only in these areas but across the State.

“I enjoin law-abiding residents to continue with their usual activities, comply with the stay-at-home directive, and maintain distancing and hygiene recommendations, as we all fight the COVID-19 spread in our dear State”.